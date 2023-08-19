Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 825: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on AU Small Finance Bank

AUBANK delivered an impressive 54%/34% CAGR in deposits/loans over FY18-23. It has evolved as a strong franchise not just in the SFB segment but in the overall mid-cap banking space. Scale-up of new products, widening geographical reach, aggressive investments in technology and thrust on physical expansion should support long-term growth. We estimate the bank to maintain industry-leading loan growth at ~28% CAGR over FY23-25E. While near-term pressure on margins will remain an overhang on stock performance, we estimate earnings growth to accelerate from FY25 onward to 35% YoY after 22% YoY growth in FY24, leading to RoA/RoE of 1.9%/17%. AUBANK’s stock has corrected ~12% in the past few months and is now trading at 3.2x FY25E BV vs. 3-year/5-year average valuations of 3.8x/4.0x P/BV.

Outlook

We thus upgrade our rating to BUY with a TP of INR825 (based on unchanged 3.7x FY25E BV).

