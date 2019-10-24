Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 807: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on AU Small Finance Bank

AUM growth accelerated QoQ to ~9% (+38% YoY) with a resilient core: VF (+34/6% YoY/QoQ, 41% of AUMs) and MSME (+58/12%, 34% of AUMs). VF AUM growth was almost entirely led by the used segment (+22% QoQ). Here, AUBANK has expanded its presence over the past 12 months (added ~1,300 touch points) and deepened rural presence. Slack persists in the NBFC (-4/-3%) and Real Estate (+13/3%) segments. We maintain our AUM growth estimates at of 33% over FY20-22E.

Outlook

Yet again, AUBANK ticked most boxes (growth, C-I, asset quality and NIMs) with its 2QFY20 performance. Contextually, AUBANK’s forward march looks even better, when peers are struggling on one or other aspect. MAINTAIN BUY with a TP of Rs 807 (4.75x Sep-21E core ABV of Rs 166 + Rs 19/sh for the residual AAVAS stake).

