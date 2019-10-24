Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 807: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on AU Small Finance Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 807 in its research report dated October 22, 2019.
HDFC Securities' research report on AU Small Finance Bank
AUM growth accelerated QoQ to ~9% (+38% YoY) with a resilient core: VF (+34/6% YoY/QoQ, 41% of AUMs) and MSME (+58/12%, 34% of AUMs). VF AUM growth was almost entirely led by the used segment (+22% QoQ). Here, AUBANK has expanded its presence over the past 12 months (added ~1,300 touch points) and deepened rural presence. Slack persists in the NBFC (-4/-3%) and Real Estate (+13/3%) segments. We maintain our AUM growth estimates at of 33% over FY20-22E.
Outlook
Yet again, AUBANK ticked most boxes (growth, C-I, asset quality and NIMs) with its 2QFY20 performance. Contextually, AUBANK’s forward march looks even better, when peers are struggling on one or other aspect. MAINTAIN BUY with a TP of Rs 807 (4.75x Sep-21E core ABV of Rs 166 + Rs 19/sh for the residual AAVAS stake).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .