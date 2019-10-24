App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 807: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on AU Small Finance Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 807 in its research report dated October 22, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on AU Small Finance Bank


AUM growth accelerated QoQ to ~9% (+38% YoY) with a resilient core: VF (+34/6% YoY/QoQ, 41% of AUMs) and MSME (+58/12%, 34% of AUMs). VF AUM growth was almost entirely led by the used segment (+22% QoQ). Here, AUBANK has expanded its presence over the past 12 months (added ~1,300 touch points) and deepened rural presence. Slack persists in the NBFC (-4/-3%) and Real Estate (+13/3%) segments. We maintain our AUM growth estimates at of 33% over FY20-22E.


Outlook


Yet again, AUBANK ticked most boxes (growth, C-I, asset quality and NIMs) with its 2QFY20 performance. Contextually, AUBANK’s forward march looks even better, when peers are struggling on one or other aspect. MAINTAIN BUY with a TP of Rs 807 (4.75x Sep-21E core ABV of Rs 166 + Rs 19/sh for the residual AAVAS stake).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Oct 24, 2019 02:50 pm

tags #AU Small Finance Bank #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

