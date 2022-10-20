Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 800: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank (AUSFB) reported strong all-round performance in Q2FY2023 with PAT at Rs. 343 crore (up 23% y-oy/28% q-o-q), which was above consensus expectations and our estimates (+11%) aided by strong NII growth, higher core fee income, and lower credit cost. NII grew by 44% y-o-y/11% q-o-q, led by strong advances growth of 44.4% y-o-y/6.3% q-o-q and margin improvement. NIM improved by 30 bps q-o-q to 6.2%. Core fee Income grew robustly by 32% y-o-y/14% q-o-q, driven by healthy growth in disbursements and increasing share of transactional customers on the liability side. Despite higher opex growth (up 51% y-o-y/12% q-o-q), PPOP grew at a healthy pace up 27% y-o-y/27% q-o-q, driven by strong NI growth and higher core fee income (2.0% of average advances vs. 1.8% in Q1FY2023). Asset quality remained stable. The stock is currently trading at 4.8x and 4.1x its FY2023E and FY2024E ABV, respectively.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 800. We believe strong earnings growth would support the rich valuations.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

AU Small Finance Bank - 201022 - khan