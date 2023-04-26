Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 800: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on AU Small Finance Bank

AUSFB reported 23% y-o-y earnings growth, in line with expectations adjusting for lower tax rate in Q4FY2023, led by 56% y-o-y decline in provisions and 18% y-o-y operating profit growth resulting in ROA of 2%. Despite 20 bps y-o-y/10 bps q-o-q decline in NIM, NII growth remained healthy at 30% y-o-y/5% q-o-q, in line with advances growth. The bank is confident of sustaining ROAs of 1.8-2.0% in FY2024. The bank has guided that NIM is expected to moderate in FY2024 vs. FY2023; however, the impact would be offset by higher core fee income from new and existing business pools.

Outlook

The near to medium-term outlook looks stable to positive, except for cost of funds as the interest rate cycle is yet to peak out. The stock is currently trading at 3.5x/3.0x its FY2024E/FY2025E ABV estimates, respectively. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 800.

