    Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 800: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on AU Small Finance Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated April 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 26, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on AU Small Finance Bank

    AUSFB reported 23% y-o-y earnings growth, in line with expectations adjusting for lower tax rate in Q4FY2023, led by 56% y-o-y decline in provisions and 18% y-o-y operating profit growth resulting in ROA of 2%. Despite 20 bps y-o-y/10 bps q-o-q decline in NIM, NII growth remained healthy at 30% y-o-y/5% q-o-q, in line with advances growth. The bank is confident of sustaining ROAs of 1.8-2.0% in FY2024. The bank has guided that NIM is expected to moderate in FY2024 vs. FY2023; however, the impact would be offset by higher core fee income from new and existing business pools.

    Outlook

    The near to medium-term outlook looks stable to positive, except for cost of funds as the interest rate cycle is yet to peak out. The stock is currently trading at 3.5x/3.0x its FY2024E/FY2025E ABV estimates, respectively. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 800.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Apr 26, 2023 01:33 pm