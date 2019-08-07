App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 760: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on AU Small Finance Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 760 in its research report dated August 05, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on AU Small Finance Bank


We attended AUBANK's first Annual Investor & Analyst Day, wherein the entire top management team, led by MD & CEO - Mr. Sanjay Agarwal and Executive Director - Mr. Uttam Tibrewal, highlighted the bank's progress in different businesses. Management shed light on the bank's strategy to transform into a 'Universal' bank by FY22, by (a) maintaining strong competitive positioning, and (b) delivering sustainable growth across business segments. AUBANK remains confident of deepening its presence by offering full product suite to customers, while strong analytics and targeted customer servicing should enable higher relationship value.


Outlook


We expect AUBANK to deliver steady 43% earnings CAGR over FY19-21, aided by gradual improvement in operating leverage and margins. Maintain Buy with PT of INR760 (4.8x FY21E BV).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #AU Small Finance Bank #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.