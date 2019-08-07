Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 760: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on AU Small Finance Bank

We attended AUBANK's first Annual Investor & Analyst Day, wherein the entire top management team, led by MD & CEO - Mr. Sanjay Agarwal and Executive Director - Mr. Uttam Tibrewal, highlighted the bank's progress in different businesses. Management shed light on the bank's strategy to transform into a 'Universal' bank by FY22, by (a) maintaining strong competitive positioning, and (b) delivering sustainable growth across business segments. AUBANK remains confident of deepening its presence by offering full product suite to customers, while strong analytics and targeted customer servicing should enable higher relationship value.

Outlook

We expect AUBANK to deliver steady 43% earnings CAGR over FY19-21, aided by gradual improvement in operating leverage and margins. Maintain Buy with PT of INR760 (4.8x FY21E BV).

