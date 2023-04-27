English
    Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 760: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on AU Small Finance Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 760 in its research report dated April 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 27, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on AU Small Finance Bank

    AUBANK reported 23% YoY growth in net earnings (in line) in 4QFY23, aided by lower tax/provisions. PPoP was affected by higher opex. However, NII was in line with estimates, with margins moderating 10bp QoQ. Gross advances/deposits grew strongly by 26%/32% YoY, and CASA deposits grew 36% YoY, resulting in the CASA ratio improving to 38.4%. Absolute GNPAs/NNPAs declined 4%/14% QoQ. Thus, the headline GNPA/ NNPA ratios improved 15bp/9bp QoQ to 1.66%/0.42%. The PCR ratio improved to 75%. We largely maintain our estimates. We expect AUBANK to deliver a 28% earnings CAGR over FY23-25, with RoA/RoE of 1.9%/16.9% in FY25E. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.


    Outlook

    We largely maintain our estimates. We expect AUBANK to deliver a 28% earnings CAGR over FY23–25, with RoA/RoE of 1.9%/ 16.9% in FY25E. We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR760 (3.6x Sep’24E BV).

    AU Small Finance Bank - 26 -04 - 2023 - moti

