App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 750: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on AU Small Finance Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated July 10, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on AU Small Finance Bank


AUBANK is focused on scaling up its key business lines, Vehicle & MSME loans, while it is equally focused on nurturing new segments (housing loans, gold loans, consumer durable financing, etc.). Additionally, mobilization of retail deposits through digital initiatives is also gaining traction, which should help it sustain growth momentum. It aims to achieve loan book of INR700b and customer base of ~5m by FY22. Amidst a challenging environment, AUBANK has increased focus on used car financing, which is likely to benefit from faster shift towards organized players. Currently, the used car market is already 1.2x of the new car market (in volume terms). The concentration in the top-20 advances/exposures improved by 262bp/135bp YoY to 5.7%/8.3% in FY19. On the liability side, concentration of the top-20 depositors has decreased from 41% in FY18 to 25% in FY19.


Outlook


AUBANK has made strong progress on the business growth front, and alongside, has made adequate investments to support the growth momentum. We expect business growth to remain robust while stability in margins and cost-control should support earnings over the medium term. Maintain Buy with PT of INR750 (4.7x FY21E BV).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 11:51 am

tags #AU Small Finance Bank #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.