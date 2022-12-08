Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 750: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on AU Small Finance Bank

We attended the fourth session of AUBANK’s virtual Insights Day. The management dwelled upon its two SBUs: Secured Business loans and Commercial Banking. As these businesses provide significant growth opportunities, the management aims to grow this book at a healthy pace. It intends to offer superior digital capabilities and cross-sell its wide bouquet of services, which will enhance its fee income. Here are the key takeaways from that session.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of INR750 (premised on 3.6x Sep’24E BV).

