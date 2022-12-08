English
    Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 750: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on AU Small Finance Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated December 07, 2022.

    Motilal Oswal's research report on AU Small Finance Bank


    We attended the fourth session of AUBANK’s virtual Insights Day. The management dwelled upon its two SBUs: Secured Business loans and Commercial Banking. As these businesses provide significant growth opportunities, the management aims to grow this book at a healthy pace. It intends to offer superior digital capabilities and cross-sell its wide bouquet of services, which will enhance its fee income. Here are the key takeaways from that session.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of INR750 (premised on 3.6x Sep’24E BV).


