App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 740: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on AU Small Finance Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 740 in its research report dated October 15, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on AU Small Finance Bank


AUBANK’s PAT increased 34% YoY (+19% QoQ) to INR0.91b, in line with our estimate of INR0.92b. NII grew 46% YoY (+12% QoQ) to INR3.2b (5% beat), led by robust business growth. Other income rose 32.4% YoY (+18.9% QoQ) to INR1.2b (in-line). Opex increased 59% YoY (13% QoQ) to INR2.7b, leading to a CI ratio of 60.5% (-37bp QoQ). Our full-year estimate suggests AUBANK should deliver PAT of INR2.29b in 2HFY19 (after INR1.68b for 1HFY19). The bank's gross AUM grew 66% YoY to INR202b, with strong disbursement growth across segments. Retail assets comprise 80% of gross AUM. Retail and wholesale AUM grew 12.8% and 27.4% QoQ, respectively. Wheels/secured MSME/secured SME formed 42.3%/29.9%/4.1% of total retail AUM.


Outlook


We revise our PT to INR740, at 4.8x Sep-20E BV and 32x Sep-20E EPS. We believe AUBANK should continue trading at a premium, given its robust business/earnings growth and strong underwriting. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 03:31 pm

tags #AU Small Finance Bank #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.