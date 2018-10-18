Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 740: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on AU Small Finance Bank

AUBANK’s PAT increased 34% YoY (+19% QoQ) to INR0.91b, in line with our estimate of INR0.92b. NII grew 46% YoY (+12% QoQ) to INR3.2b (5% beat), led by robust business growth. Other income rose 32.4% YoY (+18.9% QoQ) to INR1.2b (in-line). Opex increased 59% YoY (13% QoQ) to INR2.7b, leading to a CI ratio of 60.5% (-37bp QoQ). Our full-year estimate suggests AUBANK should deliver PAT of INR2.29b in 2HFY19 (after INR1.68b for 1HFY19). The bank's gross AUM grew 66% YoY to INR202b, with strong disbursement growth across segments. Retail assets comprise 80% of gross AUM. Retail and wholesale AUM grew 12.8% and 27.4% QoQ, respectively. Wheels/secured MSME/secured SME formed 42.3%/29.9%/4.1% of total retail AUM.

Outlook

We revise our PT to INR740, at 4.8x Sep-20E BV and 32x Sep-20E EPS. We believe AUBANK should continue trading at a premium, given its robust business/earnings growth and strong underwriting. Maintain Buy.

