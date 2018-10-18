Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 732: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on AU Small Finance Bank

AU SFB’s AUM grew by 65.6% YoY (16.7 %QoQ) to INR 202bn (above CSEC estimate of 57% YoY) with major contribution coming from, NBFC and MSME segments, which grew by 328% YoY and 67.6% YoY respectively. Retail assets grew by a healthy 57.8% YoY, with Wheels and MSME segments contributing 42% and 30% respectively to the overall AUM. Disbursements for the quarter also demonstrated robust growth of 62% YoY and stood at INR 41.2bn. Going forward, the management has guided for a 35-40% growth in its overall AUM.

Outlook

Improved margins due to falling cost of funds (with increased share of deposits in external funds), along with healthy loan book growth should act as a catalyst to spur the earnings growth of the company. The stock is currently trading at 4.1X P/ABV and 23.6X P/E of FY21E. We rate the stock a BUY, with a target price of INR 732, assigning a P/ABV of 5.4X of June 2020E, with an upside of 16%.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.