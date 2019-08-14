App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 725: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on AU Small Finance Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 725 in its research report dated August 10, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on AU Small Finance Bank


Our recent interaction with the top management of AUBANK, at their first analyst day, bolsters our constructive stance. Management’s intent to eventually convert into a full-fledged bank, via granular growth, was visible (AUBANK has to remain an SFB for at least ten more quarters). A book accretive fund raise is likely (though not immediately). Current asset quality trends are inspiring, amidst a bleak landscape. Increasing granularity will only help. Oplev (key to our anticipated RoAA expansion) has kicked in recently and is sustainable, in our view.


Outlook


Valuations are rich, but likely to persist so long as asset quality and growth hold up. Maintain BUY. Our SOTP-based TP is Rs 725 (4.75x Jun-21E ABV of Rs 148 + Rs 19/sh for AAVAS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 01:29 pm

tags #AU Small Finance Bank #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.