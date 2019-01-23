App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 720: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on AU Small Finance Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated January 18, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on AU Small Finance Bank


PAT grew 21% YoY to INR0.95b (our estimate: INR1.04b) in 3QFY19. NII of INR3.5b (+39% YoY, +8% QoQ) came in 3% below our estimate, with the margins down 40bp QoQ to 5.6%. For 9MFY19, PPoP grew 20% YoY, while PAT increased 26% YoY. Other income stood muted at INR1.1b (-14% QoQ). Operating expenses increased 35% YoY (+2.6% QoQ) to INR2.7b, leading to a marginal rise in C/I ratio to 60.6%. AUM grew 62% YoY to INR217b, with strong growth in disbursements in vehicle and MSME books. Retail assets comprised 81% of gross AUM. Retail AUM grew 9% QoQ, while wholesale AUM declined 3.3% due to contraction in the NBFC book. Wheels/secured MSME/secured SME formed 43.0%/31.1%/4.0% of total AUM.


Outlook


We estimate PAT CAGR of 40% (FY19-21) and revise our target price to INR720 (4.4x FY21E BV). Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 04:53 pm

tags #AU Small Finance Bank #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.