App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 712: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on AU Small Finance Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 712 in its research report dated January 21, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on AU Small Finance Bank


AU SFB’s AUM grew by 62.2% YoY (7.6 %QoQ) to INR 218bn (in-line with CSEC estimate of 62.8% YoY) with major contribution coming from vehicles and MSME segments, which grew by 49.2% YoY and 71.2% YoY respectively. Retail assets grew by a healthy 58.3% YoY, with Wheels and MSME segments contributing 43% and 31% respectively to the overall AUM. 3QFY19 was the third consecutive quarter in which the bank achieved more than 60% growth in their AUM. Disbursements for the quarter demonstrated robust growth of 57% YoY and stood at INR 40.5bn, making it the second straight quarter in which AU has disbursed more than INR 40bn. Going forward, the management has guided for a 40% growth in its overall AUM.


Outlook


The stock is currently trading at 3.9X P/ABV and 21.2X P/E of FY21E. We rate the stock a BUY, with a target price of INR 712, assigning a P/ABV of 4.5X of FY21E, with an upside of 17%.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 04:25 pm

tags #AU Small Finance Bank #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.