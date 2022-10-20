English
    Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 700: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on AU Small Finance Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated October 19, 2022.

    October 20, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on AU Small Finance Bank


    AUBANK posted 23% YoY growth in net earnings (9% beat) led by lower provisions in 2QFY23. However, operating profit came in line with healthy NII growth aided by 30bp QoQ margin expansion to 6.2% during the quarter. Gross advances grew strongly at 44% YoY, and deposits rose 49% YoY with healthy traction in CASA deposits. CASA ratio thus improved to 42%. The absolute amount of GNPA/NNPA increased 3%/5% QoQ, respectively. However, headline GNPA ratio improved 6bp QoQ to 1.90% while NNPA ratio stood flat at 0.56%. PCR ratio was broadly stable at 71.1% in 2QFY23. We largely maintain our estimates as higher NII and lower provisions get offset by higher opex, due to sustained investments in building the franchise.


    Outlook


    We estimate AUBANK to deliver 25% earnings CAGR over FY22– 24 with an RoA/RoE of 1.8%/14.9% in FY24E, respectively. We maintain our BUY rating, with a TP of INR700 (premised on 3.7x FY24E BV).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:13 pm
