Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 700: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on AU Small Finance Bank
AUBANK posted 23% YoY growth in net earnings (9% beat) led by lower provisions in 2QFY23. However, operating profit came in line with healthy NII growth aided by 30bp QoQ margin expansion to 6.2% during the quarter. Gross advances grew strongly at 44% YoY, and deposits rose 49% YoY with healthy traction in CASA deposits. CASA ratio thus improved to 42%. The absolute amount of GNPA/NNPA increased 3%/5% QoQ, respectively. However, headline GNPA ratio improved 6bp QoQ to 1.90% while NNPA ratio stood flat at 0.56%. PCR ratio was broadly stable at 71.1% in 2QFY23. We largely maintain our estimates as higher NII and lower provisions get offset by higher opex, due to sustained investments in building the franchise.
Outlook
We estimate AUBANK to deliver 25% earnings CAGR over FY22– 24 with an RoA/RoE of 1.8%/14.9% in FY24E, respectively. We maintain our BUY rating, with a TP of INR700 (premised on 3.7x FY24E BV).
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.