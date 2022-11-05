 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 700: Motilal Oswal

Nov 05, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on AU Small Finance Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated November 03, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on AU Small Finance Bank

We attended the third session of AUBANK’s virtual Insights Day, where the management dwelled upon its two SBUs – Branch Banking and Treasury, DCM, and Wholesale Liability. The management has been focusing on building a granular Retail deposit franchise by expanding into urban areas. It is looking at selective opportunities in Wholesale deposits (Government, Corporate and FIG business, etc.). The key strategy is to cross-sell its wide bouquet of services to liability customers, while delivering a superior customer experience. Here are the key takeaways from that interaction.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of INR700 (premised on 3.7x FY24E BV).

first published: Nov 5, 2022 10:59 am
