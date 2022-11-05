English
    Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 700: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on AU Small Finance Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated November 03, 2022.

    November 05, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on AU Small Finance Bank


    We attended the third session of AUBANK’s virtual Insights Day, where the management dwelled upon its two SBUs – Branch Banking and Treasury, DCM, and Wholesale Liability. The management has been focusing on building a granular Retail deposit franchise by expanding into urban areas. It is looking at selective opportunities in Wholesale deposits (Government, Corporate and FIG business, etc.). The key strategy is to cross-sell its wide bouquet of services to liability customers, while delivering a superior customer experience. Here are the key takeaways from that interaction.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of INR700 (premised on 3.7x FY24E BV).


    first published: Nov 5, 2022 10:59 am