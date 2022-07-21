English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 680: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on AU Small Finance Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated July 21, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 21, 2022 / 08:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on AU Small Finance Bank


    AUBANK reported slightly higher earnings (+4%) as compared to our estimate, led by lower provisions. However, operating profit fell 9% YoY due to a weak treasury performance. While advances growth was strong at 43% YoY, lower margin dragged NII growth to 35%. In 1QFY23, margin contracted by 40bp QoQ to 5.9%. GNPAs increased by 5% QoQ. However, the GNPA ratio improved marginally. NNPA ratio grew 6bp QoQ to 0.56%. PCR fell ~340bp to 71.7%. We cut our FY23/FY24 PAT estimate by ~3%/11% as we build in a lower margin of 5.9% (v/s 6% earlier) and higher OPEX due to sustained investments in building the franchise. We expect AUBANK to deliver 26% earnings CAGR over FY22-24 and RoA/RoE at 1.8%/18.3% in FY24.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating. We estimate AUBANK to deliver 26% earnings CAGR over FY22-24 and RoA/RoE at 1.8%/18.3% in FY24. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR680 per share (4x FY24E BV).

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 17:30 AU Small Finance Bank was quoting at Rs 586.70, up Rs 9.95, or 1.73 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 600.95 and an intraday low of Rs 570.35.


    It was trading with volumes of 101,833 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 64,765 shares, an increase of 57.23 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.92 percent or Rs 10.85 at Rs 576.75.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 732.90 and 52-week low Rs 467.50 on 21 April, 2022 and 27 December, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 19.72 percent below its 52-week high and 25.86 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 36,973.04 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    AU Small Finance Bank - 210722 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #AU Small Finance Bank #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 08:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.