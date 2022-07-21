Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 680: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on AU Small Finance Bank

AUBANK reported slightly higher earnings (+4%) as compared to our estimate, led by lower provisions. However, operating profit fell 9% YoY due to a weak treasury performance. While advances growth was strong at 43% YoY, lower margin dragged NII growth to 35%. In 1QFY23, margin contracted by 40bp QoQ to 5.9%. GNPAs increased by 5% QoQ. However, the GNPA ratio improved marginally. NNPA ratio grew 6bp QoQ to 0.56%. PCR fell ~340bp to 71.7%. We cut our FY23/FY24 PAT estimate by ~3%/11% as we build in a lower margin of 5.9% (v/s 6% earlier) and higher OPEX due to sustained investments in building the franchise. We expect AUBANK to deliver 26% earnings CAGR over FY22-24 and RoA/RoE at 1.8%/18.3% in FY24.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating. We estimate AUBANK to deliver 26% earnings CAGR over FY22-24 and RoA/RoE at 1.8%/18.3% in FY24. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR680 per share (4x FY24E BV).

At 17:30 AU Small Finance Bank was quoting at Rs 586.70, up Rs 9.95, or 1.73 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 600.95 and an intraday low of Rs 570.35.

It was trading with volumes of 101,833 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 64,765 shares, an increase of 57.23 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.92 percent or Rs 10.85 at Rs 576.75.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 732.90 and 52-week low Rs 467.50 on 21 April, 2022 and 27 December, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.72 percent below its 52-week high and 25.86 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 36,973.04 crore.

