you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 680: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on AU Small Finance Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated April 23, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on AU Small Finance Bank


AUMs grew ~52/12% YoY/QoQ, with on-book advances growing faster. VF (+43/9%), MSME (+55/14%) and Business banking (+75/22% on a small base) grew the fastest. We have built in an AUM CAGR of ~34% over FY19-21E, as growth moderates on a rising base. Deposits grew ~2.45x/32%, driven by TDs (~2.9x/40%), indicative of a credible franchise in the making. CI (~58.3%) dipped ~230bps QoQ. We expect oplev to play out over FY 19-21E, driven by slower branch adds, tech spend and sustained book growth. This is central to our thesis, helping contract C-AA by ~70bps (to ~3.51%) over FY19-21E. Headline asset quality was stable with G/NNPAs at 2.04/1.29%. The increase in GNPAs (~74/12%) was slightly disappointing, led by higher slippages (~2.63%. vs. 1.96%). The bank classified advances less than 90dpd (~Rs 1.37bn vs. ~Rs 940mn) as NPAs. Excluding these, GNPAs grew ~2% QoQ. Despite the 13% exposure to real estate and NBFCs, we are confident on AUBANK’s asset quality. We have factored in slippages of 2.1% and GNPAs at ~1.88% over FY19-21E. Margins dipped by ~15bps QoQ to ~5.25%, owing to a rise in the CoF. On a YoY basis, margins dipped ~130bps as income on securitized/ assigned loans fell. With the recent pass through in lending rates (incremental retail yields up ~70 bps), we expect NIMs to bottom out hereon. We have built in NIMs of 5.24% over FY19-21E.


Outlook


Maintain BUY post the 4QFY19 beat. Our TP is Rs 680 (4.5x Mar-21E ABV of Rs 151).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 24, 2019 03:08 pm

tags #AU Small Finance Bank #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

