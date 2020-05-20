App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 479: Cholamandalam securities

Cholamandalam securities is bullish on AU Small Finance Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 479 in its research report dated May 19, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cholamandalam securities' research report on AU Small Finance Bank


The bank’s loan AUM increased by 27.4% YoY (3.4 % QoQ) to ₹308.9bn driven by strong growth in Retail segment, up 37.6% YoY. Within retail segment Housing loans increased by 4.9x, coupled with wheels and SBL-MSME segment which registered 27% YoY and 43.5% YoY, growth respectively. During the year, disbursements witnessed growth of 16% YoY and stood at ₹186.3bn. This growth was led by retail assets (up 27% YoY in FY20) and stood at ₹150.4bn despite de-growth in Small and Mid-Corporate Segment (-16% YoY). The support for retail segment growth came from SBL-MSME (up 32% YoY) and Wheels (up 16% YoY) in FY20.


Outlook


Assigning a P/ABV of 2.5x for FY22E, we arrive at a target of ₹479, and hence upgrade our rating on the stock from MARKET PERFORMER to BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

Read More
First Published on May 20, 2020 04:24 pm

tags #AU Small Finance Bank #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | Life insurance companies may shut down nearly 1,000 branches to cut costs

COVID-19 impact | Life insurance companies may shut down nearly 1,000 branches to cut costs

The music fades away: Bollywood's background dancers look for help to survive

The music fades away: Bollywood's background dancers look for help to survive

Centre released Rs 15,340 crore as GST compensation for 2020-21: Sources

Centre released Rs 15,340 crore as GST compensation for 2020-21: Sources

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.