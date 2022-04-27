English
    Buy AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 1625: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on AU Small Finance Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1625 in its research report dated April 26, 2022.

    April 27, 2022 / 04:53 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on AU Small Finance Bank


    AUBANK delivered a robust performance with 9% earnings beat led by 43% YoY NII growth, stable margins and double-digit sequential business growth. Asset quality improved sharply with GNPA/NNPA ratio declining 62bp/79bp QoQ to 1.98%/0.5%, respectively, driven by robust collection efficiencies and healthy reductions. The restructured portfolio declined to 2.5% of loans (from 3.1% in 3QFY22), while PCR improved sharply by 2,420bp QoQ to 75% as the bank prudently revised its provisioning policy to reinforce its balance sheet. AUBANK further announced a bonus issue of 1:1 and recommended a dividend of INR1 per share (pre-bonus issue).



    Outlook


    We raise our FY23E/FY24E PAT by ~6%/10% and estimate AUBANK to deliver 37% earnings CAGR over FY22-24. We expect an RoA/RoE of 2.1%/ 21.0% in FY24, respectively. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR1,625.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #AU Small Finance Bank #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 04:53 pm
