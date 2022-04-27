English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 25-Days Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy AU Small Finance Bank: target of Rs 1621: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on AU Small Finance Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1621 in its research report dated April 26, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 27, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on AU Small Finance Bank


    AU Bank reported Q4FY2022 PAT at Rs. 346 crore, which was ahead of street expectations (Rs.320 crore). PAT grew by 105% y-o-y/15% q-o-q due to strong growth in net interest income and lower tax rate (due to refund adjusted). NII grew by 43% y-o-y/14% q-o-q, aided by reduction in cost of funds and strong AUM growth of 27% y-o-y. Incremental cost of funds during the quarter was 5.3%. NIM remained stable at 6.3% q-o-q. Asset quality significantly improved during the quarter with both GNPA and NNPA ratios falling by 62 bps q-o-q and 79 bps q-o-q to 1.98% and 0.5%, respectively. PCR stood at 75% in Q4FY2022 versus 51% in Q3FY2022. The stock is currently trading at 5.2x/4.4x its FY2023E and FY2024E ABV.


    Outlook


    We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,621. We believe growth momentum would surprise on the upside and earnings are going to support rich valuations.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #AU Small Finance Bank #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 05:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.