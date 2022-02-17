English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy AU Small Finance Bank: target of Rs 1425: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on AU Small Finance Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1425 in its research report dated February 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 17, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on AU Small Finance Bank


    Q3 performance was strong across business metrics. NII grew by 30% y-o-y and 9% q-o-q with NIMs expanding by 40 bps y-o-y and 30 bps q-o-q to 6.3%. Asset quality improved with GNPA and NNPA ratios declining by 56 bps q-o-q and 36 bps q-o-q to 2.6% and 1.3%, respectively, driven by better collection efficiency of 106% in Q3FY22. PCR stood at 51% versus 49% in Q2FY22. The bank formalised 10 strategic business units with independent leadership and which will operate as a separate profit centres with an objective to drive growth.



    Outlook


    At the CMP, it is available at 4.7x/3.9x its FY2023E/FY2024E BVPS. We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1,425.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info on Trent


    At 13:50 hrs AU Small Finance Bank was quoting at Rs 1,290.80, up Rs 14.40, or 1.13 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,292.10 and an intraday low of Rs 1,253.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 12,017 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 60,921 shares, a decrease of -80.27 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.43 percent or Rs 31.80 at Rs 1,276.40.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,420.65 and 52-week low Rs 910.00 on 03 February, 2022 and 05 May, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 9.14 percent below its 52-week high and 41.85 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 40,514.16 crore.


    For all recommendations reportclick here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #AU Small Finance Bank #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 03:23 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.