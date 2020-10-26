Buy Atul; target of Rs 7500: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Atul

Atul’s Q2 revenue/EBITDA/PAT recovered well, rising 52%/65%/ 48% q/q even as low demand from certain user industries tempered its y/y performance. We are upbeat on its future performance, considering its greater focus on retail and branded products, ongoing capex to support revenue growth coupled with strong performances across business verticals, subsidiaries, Associates and JVs.

Outlook

We upgrade our recommendation to a Buy, at a target of Rs7,500 (earlier Rs5,550), valuing the stock at 25x FY23e EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.