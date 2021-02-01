Buy Atul; target of Rs 7500: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi's research report on Atul

Atul’s Q3 revenue fell 8.5% y/y, 4.9% q/q impacted by lower exports supported by strong recovery in the domestic market. Ahead, we expect strong recovery considering its greater focus on retail and branded products, ongoing capex to support revenue growth and strong performances across business verticals, subsidiaries, associates and JVs.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy recommendation, at a same target of Rs.7,500 (25x FY23e EPS).

