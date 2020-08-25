172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-atul-target-of-rs-7381-cd-equisearch-5754301.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 07:50 PM IST

Buy Atul; target of Rs 7381: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch is bullish on Atul has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7381 in its research report dated August 25, 2020.

CD Equisearch's research report on Atul


According to a report by Grand View Research, Inc, the global specialty chemicals market is estimated to grow by 3.7% CAGR to $844.2 bn during 2016-27 periods not least due to higher performance achieved by the application of specialty chemicals when compared to their conventional counterparts. Increasing disposable income, growing awareness, higher healthcare and construction spending, infrastructural development, and population growth are factors likely to increase the product sales across end-use industries such as construction, personal care, and cosmetics, pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals, food, automotive, and electronics.



Outlook


ROE estimated at 18.7% for FY22 Vs 23.2% in FY20. On balance we retain our buy recommendation on the stock with revised target of Rs 7381 (previous target: Rs 4663) based on 28x FY22 earnings over a period of 9-12 months.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 07:50 pm

