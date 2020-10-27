172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-atul-target-of-rs-6725-sharekhan-6023161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Atul; target of Rs 6725: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Atul has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6725 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Atul


Atul Limited’s (Atul) Q2FY2021 performance was impressive with 7.9% and 106 bps beat in revenue and EBITDA margin, respectively, at Rs. 1,002 crore (down 4.2% y-o-y but much lower than our expectation of 8.3% y-o-y decline) and 26.1% (up 460 bps y-o-y; up 204 bps q-o-q). Revenue beat was driven by better-than-expected revenue from life science chemicals at Rs. 348 crore (up 5.3% y-o-y) due to recovery in domestic revenue; margin beat was led by better margin for performance and other chemicals segment (EBIT margin up 411bps y-o-y to 23.1%). Atul is well placed to benefit from structural revenue growth drivers such as higher domestic demand, rising exports, and import substitution for specialty chemical. Hence, we expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 14%/17%/16% over FY2021E-FY2023E.


Outlook


We recommend Buy on Atul with a PT of Rs. 6,725, given robust earnings growth outlook and strong balance sheet (nil debt) with RoE of ~18%. The stock trades at 23.8x its FY2022E EPS and 21.4x its FY2023E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 04:03 pm

tags #Atul #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

