    Buy Atul: target of Rs 11000: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Atul has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 11000 in its research report dated April 26, 2022.

    April 27, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Atul


    Atul Limited’s (Atul) Q4FY2022 PAT of Rs. 126 crore sharply missed our estimates due to weaker-than-expected OPM and lower other income, offsetting strong revenue growth of 23% y-o-y. Revenue grew strongly by 29%/18% y-o-y from POC/LSC segments; however, EBIT margin disappointed with a steep decline of 1,030 bps/240 bps y-o-y to 12.1%/14.1% due to contraction in gross margin and higher operating cost. Atul has done cumulative capex of Rs. 913 crore over FY2021-FY2022 to augment capacities of key products (like sulphur black dyes, para-cresol, para-cresidine). Ramp-up of capacities, price hikes, and likely normalisation of energy/logistics cost should drive strong earnings growth (expect 31% PAT CAGR over FY22-24E) on a low base of FY22 (PAT de-growth of 8% y-o-y).


    Outlook


    Atul is expected to be a key beneficiary of structural growth tailwinds (China plus One strategy) for Indian specialty chemicals space and sustained capex to augment capacities would result in long runway for earnings growth. Hence, we maintain a Buy on Atul Ltd with an unchanged PT of Rs. 11,000.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Atul #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 05:24 pm
