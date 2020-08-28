Buy Atul Auto; target of Rs 258: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Atul Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 258 in its research report dated August 26, 2020.
Emkay Global Financial's report on Atul Auto
Q1FY21 results were weak due to lower volumes. Revenue declined 82% yoy to Rs265n, in line with our estimates. Net loss stood at Rs68mn, better than the estimated Rs81mn loss, owing to lower-than-expected employee expenses. Near-term volume performance is likely to remain under pressure. We expect a pick-up by FY21-end, led by replacement demand and a gradual improvement in economic activity. Market share gain is expected in FY21 on high exposure to cargo segment and launches. To strengthen presence, management continues its efforts on: 1) increasing penetration in alternative-fuel vehicles; 2) improving credit access through its group finance arm; 3) increasing presence in key export geographies; 4) launches; and 5) network expansion.
Outlook
Average ROCE is expected at 16% over FY21-23E. Valuations are inexpensive at 9x/7x P/E on FY22/23E compared to the historical average of 14x P/E. Maintain Buy with a TP of Rs258 (Rs238 earlier), based on P/E of 10x Sep’22E (Mar’22E earlier).
