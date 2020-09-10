172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-atul-auto-target-of-rs-215-icici-direct-5821781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Atul Auto: target of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Atul Auto recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated September 10, 2020.

ICICI Direct research report on Atul Auto


Atul Auto (AAL), in over three decades of existence, is a prominent 3-W OEM based out of Gujarat with a presence across passenger, cargo segments (60%, 40% as of FY20, respectively). Domestically, it commands ~6% overall market share (4% in passenger, 16% in cargo). It offers 3-Ws across the fuel range viz. diesel (~80% of sales) and alternative fuels (petrol, CNG, LPG; ~20% of sales) including e-rickshaws; with in-house lithium ion offering slated to be introduced in the next two to three quarters.


Outlook


Hence, at the CMP, AAL provides an attractive risk-reward opportunity with inexpensive valuations, healthy balance sheet and sound capital efficiency. Slower than expected ramp up in future offtake remains a risk to our call.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 10, 2020 03:22 pm

