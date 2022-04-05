English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Atul Auto; target of Rs 210: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Atul Auto recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated April 05, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 05, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Atul Auto


    Atul Auto (AAL) is a prominent 3-W manufacturer based out of Gujarat with broad-based presence across segments and fuel types. Fourth largest 3-W player with FY21 domestic market share at 7.1% (10.3% in cargo segment and 5.1% in passenger segment) • History of healthy capital efficiency as well as positive cash flow generation.



    Outlook


    We value AAL at revised target price of Rs 210 i.e. 20x P/E on FY24E core auto business and 1.3x P/B to investment in subsidiaries.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 15:26 hrs Atul Auto was quoting at Rs 175.10, up Rs 2.15, or 1.24 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 179.70 and an intraday low of Rs 174.05.


    It was trading with volumes of 7,697 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 14,670 shares, a decrease of -47.53 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.67 percent or Rs 4.50 at Rs 172.95.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 270.00 and 52-week low Rs 156.30 on 04 November, 2021 and 29 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 35.15 percent below its 52-week high and 12.03 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 384.23 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Atul Auto #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 5, 2022 03:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.