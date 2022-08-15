Buy ASun TV Network; target of Rs 550: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Sun TV Network

SUNTV reported a revenue/PAT growth of 11%/28% from pre-COVID levels, even though ad revenue was weak (down 7% from pre-COVID levels). This may be due to higher contribution from the movie business. We expect a soft EPS CAGR of 6% over FY22-24, on the back of low ad and subscription growth and lower margin. A loss in market share loss and delayed OTT investments remain a key concern. The recent upbeat valuation in the recently concluded auction of new IPL teams makes the stock’s valuation compelling at below 6-7x. We maintain our Buy rating.



Outlook

We value the stock at 12x FY24 P/E of to arrive at our TP of INR550. We maintain our Buy rating.

Sun TV Network - 140822 - moti