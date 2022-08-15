English
    Buy ASun TV Network; target of Rs 550: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Sun TV Network recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated August 13, 2022.

    August 15, 2022 / 05:52 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Sun TV Network


    SUNTV reported a revenue/PAT growth of 11%/28% from pre-COVID levels, even though ad revenue was weak (down 7% from pre-COVID levels). This may be due to higher contribution from the movie business. We expect a soft EPS CAGR of 6% over FY22-24, on the back of low ad and subscription growth and lower margin. A loss in market share loss and delayed OTT investments remain a key concern. The recent upbeat valuation in the recently concluded auction of new IPL teams makes the stock’s valuation compelling at below 6-7x. We maintain our Buy rating.



    Outlook


    We value the stock at 12x FY24 P/E of to arrive at our TP of INR550. We maintain our Buy rating.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Sun TV Network
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 05:52 pm
