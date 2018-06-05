App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Astra Microwave; target of Rs 140: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Astra Microwave has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 140 in its research report dated May 29, 2018.

Edelweiss's research report on Astra Microwave

Astra Microwave’s (AMP) Q4FY18 EBITDA and PAT plummeted 19% and 24% YoY, respectively, and came significantly below our estimate. Key highlights: 1) revenue grew 6% post two quarters of decline; 2) EBITDA margin dipped due to adverse product mix (550bps impact) & higher staff cost (320bps impact). Management estimates FY19 margin to be lower than FY18 due to adverse product mix.

Outlook

We estimate AMP to post 15% EPS CAGR over FY18-20, as it bags major orders in defence and space segments by virtue of being the preferred vendor of PSUs. At CMP, the stock trades at 13x/11x FY19/20E EPS. We maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with revised target price of INR140.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2018 06:03 pm

tags #Astra Microwave #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

