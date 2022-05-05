Buy Astec Lifesciences; target of Rs 2215: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Astec Lifesciences

Incorporated in 1994, Astec Lifescience is primarily in production of active ingredients and intermediates for the agrochemicals segment. The company operates in the space of technical as well as bulk sales. It also has a contract manufacturing business • Enterprise sales constitute ~80% of overall revenue while the rest comes from the CRAMS segment.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock on the back of opportunity to play on the CRAMS business theme. We value Astec Lifesciences at 32x P/E FY24E EPS to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 2215/share (earlier Rs 2120/share).

