    Buy Astec Lifesciences; target of Rs 2215: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Astec Lifesciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2215 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

    May 05, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Astec Lifesciences


    Incorporated in 1994, Astec Lifescience is primarily in production of active ingredients and intermediates for the agrochemicals segment. The company operates in the space of technical as well as bulk sales. It also has a contract manufacturing business • Enterprise sales constitute ~80% of overall revenue while the rest comes from the CRAMS segment.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the stock on the back of opportunity to play on the CRAMS business theme. We value Astec Lifesciences at 32x P/E FY24E EPS to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 2215/share (earlier Rs 2120/share).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 5, 2022 02:00 pm
