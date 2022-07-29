Buy Astec Lifesciences; target of Rs 2215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Astec Lifesciences

Incorporated in 1994, Astec Lifescience is primarily into production of active ingredients and intermediates for the agrochemicals segment. The company operates in the space of technical as well as bulk sales. It also has a contract manufacturing business • Enterprise sales constitute ~80% of overall revenue while the rest comes from the CRAMS segment.

Outlook

We value Astec Lifesciences at 32x FY24E EPS of Rs 69.3 to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 2215/share (earlier Rs 2285/share).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Astec Lifesciences - 280722 - icici