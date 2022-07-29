 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Astec Lifesciences; target of Rs 2215: ICICI Direct

Jul 29, 2022

ICICI Direct is bullish on Astec Lifesciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2215 in its research report dated July 27, 2022.

Incorporated in 1994, Astec Lifescience is primarily into production of active ingredients and intermediates for the agrochemicals segment. The company operates in the space of technical as well as bulk sales. It also has a contract manufacturing business • Enterprise sales constitute ~80% of overall revenue while the rest comes from the CRAMS segment.

We value Astec Lifesciences at 32x FY24E EPS of Rs 69.3 to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 2215/share (earlier Rs 2285/share).

#Astec Lifesciences #Buy #ICICI Direct
first published: Jul 29, 2022
