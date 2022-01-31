Buy Asian Paints; target of Rs 3870: ICICI Direct

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

ICICI Direct's research report on Asian Paints

Asian Paints (APL) is India’s largest decorative paint company. The company derives ~98% revenue from the paints business while 2% business comes from the home improvement business (kitchen and bathroom fittings). Strong distribution network of 70,000 dealers, 2x more than the No. 2 player • Despite being in a capital intensive business, the company has maintained a strong balance sheet with RoCE, RoE of 31%, 27%, respectively.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We revise our target price to Rs 3870/share and value APL at 66x P/E FY24E EPS.

At 17:30 Asian Paints was quoting at Rs 3,112.60, down Rs 4.65, or 0.15 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,170.00 and an intraday low of Rs 3,103.55.

It was trading with volumes of 44,351 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 51,990 shares, a decrease of -14.69 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.92 percent or Rs 29.05 at Rs 3,117.25.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,588.05 and 52-week low Rs 2,261.45 on 10 January, 2022 and 26 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.25 percent below its 52-week high and 37.64 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 298,559.90 crore.

