Buy Asian Paints; target of Rs 3743: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Asian Paints
APNT reported double-digit revenue growth of 18.7% YoY to INR 78,927 Mn in Q4FY22. For FY22, revenue stood at INR 2,91,013 Mn, up by 34% YoY. EBITDA for Q4FY22 stood at INR 14,433 Mn, up by 9.5% YoY and down by 6.4% QoQ with margins at 18.3% (-153/20 bps YoY/QoQ) respectively. For FY22, EBITDA stood at INR 48,036 Mn down by 1.1% YoY, with margins at 16.5%, down by 586 bps YoY. Net profit for Q4FY22 was flattish 0.2% YoY and declined by 16.3% QoQ to INR 8,504 Mn with NPM of 10.8% (down by 204 bps YoY). For FY22, the PAT for the full year stood at INR 30,306 Mn down by 3.5% YoY. NPM decreased by 404 bps YoY to 10.4%.
Outlook
We apply a P/E multiple of 68x on FY24E EPS of INR 55.04 to arrive at a target price of INR 3,743 (previous TP: INR 3,906); an upside potential of 22.8%. Accordingly, we maintain our “BUY” rating on the shares of Asian Paints Ltd.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.