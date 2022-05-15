English
    Buy Asian Paints; target of Rs 3743: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on Asian Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3743 in its research report dated May 12, 2022.

    May 15, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on Asian Paints


    APNT reported double-digit revenue growth of 18.7% YoY to INR 78,927 Mn in Q4FY22. For FY22, revenue stood at INR 2,91,013 Mn, up by 34% YoY. EBITDA for Q4FY22 stood at INR 14,433 Mn, up by 9.5% YoY and down by 6.4% QoQ with margins at 18.3% (-153/20 bps YoY/QoQ) respectively. For FY22, EBITDA stood at INR 48,036 Mn down by 1.1% YoY, with margins at 16.5%, down by 586 bps YoY. Net profit for Q4FY22 was flattish 0.2% YoY and declined by 16.3% QoQ to INR 8,504 Mn with NPM of 10.8% (down by 204 bps YoY). For FY22, the PAT for the full year stood at INR 30,306 Mn down by 3.5% YoY. NPM decreased by 404 bps YoY to 10.4%.



    Outlook


    We apply a P/E multiple of 68x on FY24E EPS of INR 55.04 to arrive at a target price of INR 3,743 (previous TP: INR 3,906); an upside potential of 22.8%. Accordingly, we maintain our “BUY” rating on the shares of Asian Paints Ltd.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 15, 2022 10:12 pm
