Buy Asian Paints; target of Rs 3689: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Asian Paints

Asian Paints Limited’s (APL) volume growth in the decorated paint business moderated to 10%, affected by extended monsoon in southern and western parts of India impacting sales of exterior paints. Volume growth is likely to improve in H2 with key levers in place. Inferior mix led to lower realisation growth of 10%, resulting in gross margins dropping to 36% compared to 38% in Q1. With correcting input prices and better mix, management is confident of gross margins recovering to 40% by Q4. The company would be investing around Rs. 6,800 crore over the next three years towards expanding domestic paint capacity by 30% and backward integration to secure supply of key inputs (driving efficiencies and margins).

Outlook

APL is currently trading at 76.6x and 55.6x its FY2023E and FY2024E earnings. We maintain Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 3,689.

Asian Paints - 211022 - khan