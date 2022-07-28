English
    Buy Asian Paints; target of Rs 3689: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Asian Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3689 in its research report dated July 26, 2022.

    July 28, 2022 / 08:42 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Asian Paints


    Asian Paints Ltd (APL) clocked a strong all-round performance in Q1FY2023 with consolidated revenues growing by 54.1% y-o-y to Rs. 8,609.9 crore and OPM improving by 172 bps y-o-y to 18.1% resulting in healthy 83.5% growth in the adjusted PAT to Rs. 1,053.9 crore. Volume growth of the decorative paints business stood at 37% highest in the past six quarters; demand environment remains stable across key markets and management target double-digit volume growth in quarters ahead. Raw material inflation to moderate (likely at 1-2% in Q2) by H2FY2023; Management expects gross margins to stay at 38-40% in the near term, backed by improved mix and calibrated price hikes.



    Outlook


    APL’s stock price moved up by ~20% from it recent low and the stock is currently trading at 70.4x/54.9x its FY2023/24E earnings. We maintain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 3,689.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Asian Paints #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 08:42 pm
