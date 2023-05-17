Buy Asian Paints; target of Rs 3564: KR Choksey

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on Asian Paints

In Q4FY23, APNT reported revenue of INR 87,873 mn (+11.3% YoY/ +1.7% QoQ). For FY23, revenue was INR 3,44,886 mn (+18.5% YoY). EBITDA for the quarter was INR 18,648 mn (+29.2% YoY/ +15.7% QoQ). EBITDA margin improved by 293 bps YoY/ 256 bps QoQ to 21.2%. For FY23, EBITDA improved by 30.3% YoY to INR 62,598 mn while the EBITDA margin expanded by 164 bps YoY to 18.2%. Reported PAT for the quarter was INR 12,341 mn (+45.1% YoY/ +15.1% QoQ). In Q4FY23, Asian Paints took an exceptional cost in the form of an impairment loss of INR 247 mn post assessment of the fair value of investment made in Causeway Paints. Adj. PAT for the quarter was INR 12,588 mn (+30.3% YoY/ +17.4% QoQ). For FY23, Adj. PAT grew by 32.1% YoY to INR 41,553 mn.



Outlook

We apply a P/E multiple of 55x on FY25E EPS of INR 64.7 to arrive at a target price of INR 3,564 (unchanged); an upside potential of 28.0%. Accordingly, we reduce our rating to “ACCUMULATE” from “BUY” earlier on the shares of Asian Paints Ltd.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Asian Paints - 17 -05 - 2023 - kr