    Buy Asian Paints; target of Rs 3511: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Asian Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3511 in its research report dated May 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Asian Paints


    We increase/decrease our FY23/FY24 EPS by 9.9%/-4.6% given 1) lower than expected margin hit in FY23 2) strong demand across regions and positive outlook on favorable monsoons and 3) sustained traction in waterproofing and project business. APNT reported QoQ improvement in margins on the back of calibrated pricing action and superior mix led by strong growth in Metros/Tier1/2 cities. APNT remains cautious of inflationary trends but expects demand trends to continue. We believe long term structural levers remain intact led by 1) market share gains in decorative paints in an industry growing at double digits 2) increased distribution with addition of 15k+ retail touch points 3) innovations & focus on high growth waterproofing/wood finishes segment 4) scalability plans in home décor from 4% to 10% by FY26 by both organic and inorganic means.



    Outlook


    We expect APNT to sustain premium valuations given strong growth visibility. We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 3511 (Rs 3542 earlier).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Broker Research
    Tags: #Asian Paints #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2022 12:58 pm
