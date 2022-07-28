English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Asian Paints; target of Rs 3363: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Asian Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3363 in its research report dated July 26, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 28, 2022 / 08:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Asian Paints


    We increase our FY23/FY24 EPS by 34.3%/29.3% given 1) bottomed out margins on sharp decline in input costs in past few weeks 2) Benefits of calibrated price increases (25% YoY) 3) strong demand for both B2C and B2B segments in paints 4) Improved mix in paints and sustained traction in home décor, waterproofing and project business. APNT reported marginal QoQ decline in margins despite calibrated pricing action and superior mix as 6% QoQ inflation impacted profitability despite strong broad based volume growth. APNT expects commodity prices to remain volatile in near-term although strong demand is likely to sustain. We believe long term structural levers remain intact led by 1) market share gains in decorative paints in an industry growing at double digits 2) increased distribution (addition of 5k retail touch points in 1Q23) 3) innovations & focus on high growth waterproofing/wood finishes segment 4) scalability plans in home décor from 4% to 10% by FY26 by both organic and inorganic means. We expect APNT to sustain premium valuations given strong growth visibility.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of Rs 3363 (Rs 3018 earlier). However, valuations at 53.8xFY24/51.7xJune24 EPS will remain a little overhang given Grasim’s aggressive entry plans in Decorative paints in FY24.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Asian Paints - 270722 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Asian Paints #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 08:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.