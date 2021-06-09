MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Asian Paints: target of Rs 3255: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Asian Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3255 in its research report dated June 07, 2021.

Broker Research
June 09, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Asian Paints


Phase-wise unlocking in various states will lead to a gradual recovery in painting activities in the coming months. Home improvement segment to recover from H2FY2022. Price hikes and operating efficiencies would reduce raw material inflation pressure on margins. OPM likely to improve from H2FY2022. Structural growth story of paints industry remains intact with shift from unorganised to organised sector (especially in rural India), shorter repainting cycles, rapid urbanisation and momentum in construction/real estate activity.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Asian Paints (APL) with a revised PT of Rs. 3,255. Dominance in the decorative paints industry and focus on becoming a complete home improvement play will keep valuations at premium; currently trading at 63.0x its FY2023E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Asian Paints #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jun 9, 2021 03:47 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey