Buy Asian Paints: Target Of Rs 2604: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Asian Paints recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2604 in its research report dated December 04, 2020.

Broker Research
Dec 7, 2020 / 02:00 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research repor on Asian Paints


Its leadership position in domestic decorative paints business, focus on become complete home decor player and sturdy balance sheet will keep valuations at a premium (~56x FY2023E EPS) versus large FMCG companies. Volume growth to be steady on strong demand from tier 3/4 towns and recovery in metros/tier 1 towns. Domestic decorative paint volumes grew by 11% in Q2. Recent foray in home lighting and furniture space and scale-up of bathroom and kitchen fittings business will help APL become a complete home decor play from just a paints company in the long run. Market share gains from unorganised players, gradual recovery in painting activities in metros and tier-1 towns and a pick-up in institutional/industrial business would be key revenue growth drivers in the near term.


Outlook


We retain a Buy on Asian Paints Ltd (APL) with revise price target to Rs. 2,605.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Asian Paints #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 7, 2020 02:00 pm

