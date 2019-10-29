App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Asian Paints; target of Rs 2050: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Asian Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2050 in its research report dated October 23, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Asian Paints


Asian Paints reported strong volume growth in the decorative segment (I-direct estimate: ~14% YoY) in Q2FY20, higher than our estimate of 12%. Volume growth was largely driven by demand staying intact in tier II, tier III cities with the early onset of the festive season. Change in product mix (skewed towards economy products category like distemper & putty) and a cumulative price cut of ~0.8% in solvent based products weigh on overall realisation in Q2FY20. The management guided for a possible pick-up in demand for premium category products in coming quarters. We believe this would help drive realisation growth, going forward. On the margin front, higher gross margin was partly offset by a surge in advertisement expenses and other expenses. Finally, PBT increased 13% YoY while sharp growth in PAT was largely on account of transition to new corporate tax rate structure.


Outlook


We believe despite extended monsoons, the company has recorded strong volume growth in Q2FY20 with margin expansion. We revise our earnings estimate up by 6% and 4% for FY20E and FY21E, respectively. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 2050/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Oct 29, 2019 12:11 pm

tags #Asian Paints #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

