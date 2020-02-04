Buy Asian Paints target of Rs 2050: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Asian Paints

Asian Paint’s Q3FY20 volume growth came in at 11%, in line with our estimates. However, value growth at 3% YoY was lower than our estimate of ~10% YoY mainly due to low realisation and high base of last year. The volume growth in the last three quarters (Q1: 15% YoY, Q2: 14% YoY) of FY20 has remained robust for the company owing to demand remaining intact from tier II & tier III cities and rural India (contributes ~50% in total domestic revenue). Change in product mix (skewed towards economy products category like distemper & putty) and a cumulative price cut of ~0.25% (1% YTD) in solvent based products weighed on overall realisation in Q3FY20. The management has reiterated that demand in the economic product category is growing much faster than premium category owing to declining unorganised pie post implementation of GST in rural India. EBITDA margin increased 100 bps YoY at 22% owing to better gross margin. We cut our revenue, earning estimate of FY21E by 6%, 4% YoY, respectively, and introduce FY22E estimates with volume CAGR of 13% in FY19-22E.

Outlook

We believe Asian Paint would record volume CAGR of 13% in FY19-22E supported by demand remaining intact in rural markets. The company is likely to maintain its leadership position in the decorative paint category without diluting EBITDA margin owing to its strong brand. We roll over our valuation to FY22E and maintain BUY rating with a target price of Rs 2050.

