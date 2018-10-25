App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Asian Paints; target of Rs 1380: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Asian Paints has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1380 in its research report dated October 24, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on Asian Paints


We move Asian Paints to BUY from HOLD as we now find valuation to be in a reasonable zone after two years of near-zero return. The stock price has swung from its 52-week high of INR1,467 on the day of its 1QFY19 result to near-52-week low level post a 5% fall today in possibly a reaction to a weak 2QFY19 earnings report, due in part to some once-off factors that impacted the quarter’s profitability. We are quite confident, though, that margin performance going forward will be much better vs 2QFY19’s, given elements of constraint (deferral of price-hike to avoid attracting anti-profiteering provisions) and once-off rebating (on transition stocks at the time of GST rate cut) present in the latter - issues that are unlikely to repeat soon.


Outlook


The industry construct remains as attractive (our proprietary framework built to analyse volume drivers backs our conviction that the organised Paints industry in India has the potential to deliver a 10%+ volume CAGR over the next decade) and target valuation no longer needs to be in the 50x zone to deliver an acceptable return vs CMP. Our 12M forward TP of INR1,380/share is based on 45x Sep’20 EPS - we see 22% total upside.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 12:27 pm

tags #Asian Paints #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.