Buy Asian Paints; target of Rs 1380: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Asian Paints

We move Asian Paints to BUY from HOLD as we now find valuation to be in a reasonable zone after two years of near-zero return. The stock price has swung from its 52-week high of INR1,467 on the day of its 1QFY19 result to near-52-week low level post a 5% fall today in possibly a reaction to a weak 2QFY19 earnings report, due in part to some once-off factors that impacted the quarter’s profitability. We are quite confident, though, that margin performance going forward will be much better vs 2QFY19’s, given elements of constraint (deferral of price-hike to avoid attracting anti-profiteering provisions) and once-off rebating (on transition stocks at the time of GST rate cut) present in the latter - issues that are unlikely to repeat soon.

Outlook

The industry construct remains as attractive (our proprietary framework built to analyse volume drivers backs our conviction that the organised Paints industry in India has the potential to deliver a 10%+ volume CAGR over the next decade) and target valuation no longer needs to be in the 50x zone to deliver an acceptable return vs CMP. Our 12M forward TP of INR1,380/share is based on 45x Sep’20 EPS - we see 22% total upside.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.